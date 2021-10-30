ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $252,657.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00311771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

