ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the September 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.95 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

