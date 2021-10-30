Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,456,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 285,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,939,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

