Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.74% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $227,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $56,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

