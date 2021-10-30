Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

