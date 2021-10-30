Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
