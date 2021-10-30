Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 46.8% in October

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AUBN stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.