Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$5.17 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

