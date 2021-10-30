Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,974,000.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.