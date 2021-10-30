AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.60 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.88 ($0.44). Approximately 61,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 153,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.04 ($0.44).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.