AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.60 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.88 ($0.44). Approximately 61,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 153,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.04 ($0.44).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.