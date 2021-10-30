AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:APMIU) Trading 0.4% Higher

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 1,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

