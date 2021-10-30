Banano Trading Up 256.6% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $48.01 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded up 256.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,913,854 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

