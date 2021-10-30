BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.94

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.94 and traded as low as $5.06. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 387,057 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

