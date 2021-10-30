Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 40,686 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 502.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

MNA opened at $32.86 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

