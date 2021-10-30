Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.44 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

