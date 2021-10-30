Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 939,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.07 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

