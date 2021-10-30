Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,694,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $973.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.65. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,297. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.