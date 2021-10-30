Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,045 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

