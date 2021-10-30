Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $2,868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.