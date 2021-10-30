Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.52 Million Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Shift Technologies worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The business had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFT. Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

