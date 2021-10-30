Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.53 Million Stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 702,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 933,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 863,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 111,227 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.26. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

