Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.61 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.86 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ICPT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

