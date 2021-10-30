Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIACA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

