Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.66 Million Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,532,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 549,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $10.74 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

