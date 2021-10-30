Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Provention Bio worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth $2,408,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 187,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.97. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

