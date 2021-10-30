Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.69 Million Stake in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.34% of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYL opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

