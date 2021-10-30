Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $23.53 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $737.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.