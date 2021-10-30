Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYF opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.