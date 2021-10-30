Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 219.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Porch Group worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 558.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $997,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

