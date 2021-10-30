Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 280.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

