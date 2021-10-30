Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.65 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $101.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

