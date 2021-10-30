Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 265,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.99. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.