Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 28,203 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 447.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

