Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,150 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,972,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,582,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,264.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $155.16 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

