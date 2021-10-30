Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

