Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Rush Street Interactive worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth $101,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2,013.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.