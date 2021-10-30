Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

