Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,038 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Nkarta worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,682.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $3,323,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NKTX opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.38. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

