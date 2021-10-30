Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,705 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $185.68 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.87.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

