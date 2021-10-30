Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,615 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of ShotSpotter worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 18.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $454.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.50, a PEG ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.