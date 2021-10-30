Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,070 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Fluidigm worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $93,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 35.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $226,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.15 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $392.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

