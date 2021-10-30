Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,878 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of International Money Express worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMXI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 78.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.74 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $646.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

