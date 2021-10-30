Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,704,755 shares of company stock valued at $273,006,533.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.