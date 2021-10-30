Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Baozun worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 146.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Baozun by 117.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Baozun by 3,062.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Baozun stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

