Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.
In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cars.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
