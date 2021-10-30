Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cars.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.