BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAVF remained flat at $$1.18 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

