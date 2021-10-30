Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,521 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

