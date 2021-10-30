BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Down 47.3% in October

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the September 30th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

