BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.96% of BeiGene worth $304,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $22,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in BeiGene by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,847 shares of company stock valued at $58,564,666. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $357.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.81. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

