Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Bel Fuse worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 34.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELFB stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

