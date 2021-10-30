Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.27

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $13.76. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 7,939 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BELFA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

